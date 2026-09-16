Lead, shoulder responsibility, put nation first: Nirmala to Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Addressing the 36th convocation of Dr M.G.R Educational and Research Institute at Velappanchavadi here, she said graduation should not be seen as the end of education but as the beginning of a lifelong learning journey.

“Whether you call yourselves Gen Z or Gen Alpha, we’re all ready to listen to what you have to say. But you must reflect on what is happening around you, what your role is, and what can be achieved for the country through you,” she said.

Calling upon the graduates to lead in their respective fields, Nirmala said, “Take up leadership. You must lead, and you must put the country first. Only if the country remains secure and strong will we have a home to live in. We should never give up our country.”

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East, she opined that the prevailing global uncertainty underscored the importance of national security and stability. “Despite disruptions caused by the conflicts, India has maintained macroeconomic stability and recorded 7.8% growth,” she said, attributing the resilience to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.