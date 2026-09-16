Lead, shoulder responsibility, put nation first: Nirmala to Gen Z, Gen Alpha

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged Gen Z and Gen Alpha to look beyond generational labels, take up leadership roles and focus on what they can contribute to the country, rather than what they can expect from it.
Addressing the 36th convocation of Dr M.G.R Educational and Research Institute at Velappanchavadi here, she said graduation should not be seen as the end of education but as the beginning of a lifelong learning journey.
“Whether you call yourselves Gen Z or Gen Alpha, we’re all ready to listen to what you have to say. But you must reflect on what is happening around you, what your role is, and what can be achieved for the country through you,” she said.
Calling upon the graduates to lead in their respective fields, Nirmala said, “Take up leadership. You must lead, and you must put the country first. Only if the country remains secure and strong will we have a home to live in. We should never give up our country.”
Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East, she opined that the prevailing global uncertainty underscored the importance of national security and stability. “Despite disruptions caused by the conflicts, India has maintained macroeconomic stability and recorded 7.8% growth,” she said, attributing the resilience to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Union Finance Minister said that Tamil Nadu had emerged as a major industrial and technology hub, with the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam corridor becoming a global centre for automobile manufacturing and smartphone exports. “The State has around 350 Global Capability Centres, nearly 10% of the national total,” she said.
She also highlighted the provision for working women’s hostels in every district in the Union Budget, which supported greater participation of women in the workforce, particularly in STEM fields. Quoting the Thirukkural, she advised graduates to remain humble, shun arrogance and face challenges with patience.
Urging graduates to care for their parents, University Chancellor AC Shanmugam said, “The university has undertaken 15 research projects with DRDO and will soon launch a satellite for farmers and fishermen. We have allocated Rs 25 crore for research this year.”
A total of 3,445 students received degrees, including 26 who were awarded doctorates.