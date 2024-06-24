Begin typing your search...

Lbeaar school celebrates International Yoga Day with Surya Namaskar, other asanas

A student from the higher secondary class spoke about the significance and benefits of yoga.

24 Jun 2024
All students actively took part in the Surya Namaskaar

CHENNAI: Lbeaar Matric Higher Secondary School celebrated International Yoga Day in their open air theatre recently. A student from the higher secondary class spoke about the significance and benefits of yoga.

Another student spoke about different asanas and its practices. All students actively took part in the Surya Namaskaar with the guidance of their yoga master. Bindu Ajith, principal, LBEAAR MHSS, appreciated all the students and urged everyone to do yoga for a healthy life.

