Lawyers protest arrest of BJP legal wing secretary near Chengalpattu court

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed near the Chengalpattu court premises on Monday after lawyers staged a road blockade protesting the arrest of a BJP functionary and a lawyer involved in a quarrel at the Paranur toll plaza. Sasikumar (41), a resident of Annanagar in Chengalpattu, is an advocate and serves as the State Secretary of the BJP's Legal Wing. On Sunday night, Sasikumar was travelling with friends by car to attend an event near Singaperumal Koil.

When their vehicle reached the Paranur toll plaza, heavy traffic piled up at the toll. Sasikumar is said to have driven his car through the emergency lane. Soon, there was an argument between Sasikumar and the toll plaza staff. During a heated argument, it is said that some of the toll workers assaulted Sasikumar.

Following the incident, Sasikumar reportedly gathered his supporters and staged a protest at the toll plaza by blocking the road. Police later received two complaints against Sasikumar, one from toll staff and another from police officers on duty, accusing him of using abusive language and issuing death threats to law enforcement personnel and toll workers.

Based on the complaints, the Chengalpattu Taluk Police registered cases against Sasikumar under eight sections and arrested him. He was taken to the Chengalpattu Judicial Magistrate Court for remand proceedings on Monday evening. Meanwhile, a group of lawyers protested outside the court, claiming that false cases had been filed against Sasikumar.

They blocked the GST Road between Chengalpattu and Tindivanam. The police visited the spot and cleared the protestors from the area, and Sasikumar was produced before the magistrate and later remanded to the Chengalpattu district jail.