Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Detention law must not be invoked if the matter is purely of civil nature

The Act, formally called Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabbers Act, was enacted in 1982 when MG Ramachandran was the chief minister. It is a preventive detention law and not a penal law, under which an executive magistrate can detain a person in prison for one year. In the cities, the magisterial power is exercised by the Police Commissioner and in the districts by the Collectors. A state-appointed advisory board will review the validity of the order; if it approves, the detention will continue for one year, during which the person will not be tried in any court. The only remedy is to move the High Court with a habeas corpus petition.

In this case, the High Court said the matter was purely civil in nature and does not attract the provisions of the Goondas Act. A majority of such detentions are set aside on the grounds of mechanical application of mind. But the poor people, who can’t afford a lawyer, spend the period in jail. The law was intended to put habitual offenders behind bars. But the police often police use (misuse) it so that an offender does not immediately come out on bail.