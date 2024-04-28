Law student’s arrest: AIADMK leader condemns State police

CHENNAI: After the arrest of G Karthik, a final year law student, who was also a legal correspondent with an online media portal, AIADMK leader and former fisheries minister, D Jayakumar condemned the police on social media calling them as agents of a fascist government.

Karthik was picked up from his home in Virugambakkam by cops from Aranthangi police station. Sources said that the arrest follows an alleged financial dispute between Karthik and another person in Pudukottai. He was taken to Pudukottai where he was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Netizens wondered if it was because the media portals constant criticism of the State government. It's painful to see the police work as an agent of this fascist government. Those in the police who are doing injustice after listening to their political bosses will soon have to answer for all this, Jayakumar shared on social media.