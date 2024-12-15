Law and order issues to tungsten mining: AIADMK's 16 resolutions target DMK govt

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general council passed a resolution on Sunday urging the central government to drop the tungsten mining project at Melur in Madurai district. It criticised the DMK government for failing to act promptly to stop the licence issue.

It was one of the 16 resolutions passed in the meeting. The general council also endorsed the nine resolutions adopted by the party's executive council last August.

The DMK government failed to stop the project despite having a window period of 10 months, when the Central government had floated a tender for the mining project, AIADMK slammed. Chief Minister MK Stalin failed to put pressure on the central government to drop the project, and the AIADMK claimed that he hadn't used his party MPs properly in Parliament regarding the issue.

AIADMK urged the State government to conduct a caste census to ensure equal rights and opportunities in education, economy, and employment for all.

Noting that Cyclone Fengal wreaked havoc in the State, the AIADMK flayed the MK Stalin-led DMK government for failing to take precautionary and safety measures. The government also fell short of in rescue and relief efforts, the Dravidian major said in one of its resolutions. The most pressing needs, such as food, shelter, drinking water and sanitation, were also not catered to, alleged AIADMK.

The party said law and order were deteriorating in the State and added that escalating prices of essential commodities bite people hard. Electricity charges hike, raising of property tax, upping drinking water charges, increasing land registration fees and stamp duty are making things worse for the people, affecting their livelihood, AIADMK alleged.

The party said the DMK government did not fulfil its election promises, including the promise to the government employees to restore the Old Pension scheme, address pay discrepancies, and regularise the jobs of teachers, doctors, and nurses. AIADMK came down heavily on the DMK regime, saying that the government continues to deceive farmers, labourers, fishermen and weavers, playing hide and seek with their demands.

AIADMK also accused the DMK of failing to continue many of the schemes brought in by the previous AIADMK regime, including the "Kudimaramathu scheme" and the Godavari-Cauvery linking scheme. It also resolved to work hard to make party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami the next Chief Minister of the State.

The party urged the Central government to grant the State's due share of funds. Among other things, the party resolved to demand the Centre to stop Hindi imposition by naming central Acts in Hindi and to move education State subject, removing it from the concurrent list.