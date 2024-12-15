AIADMK passes 16 resolutions in executive committee and general council meeting, addresses key state & national concerns

CHENNAI: Sixteen resolution were passed in the AIADMK executive committee and general council meeting which was held at the Shrivaaru Venkataachalapathy Palace Hall in Vanagaram on Sunday.

The session, chaired by Party Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain, was attended by 2,523 general and executive committee members, along with 1,000 special invitees.

During the general body meeting that began earlier, condolences were expressed for the death of senior Congress leader EVKS.Elangovan.

Tributes were also paid to industrialist Ratan Tata, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, and late actor Delhi Ganesh.

16 resolutions passed in AIADMK executive committee and general council meeting:

1). A resolution was passed urging the central government to abandon the construction of a tungsten mine near Melur, Madurai. The resolution also condemned the Tamil Nadu government for its failure to intervene and halt the project, despite sufficient pressure from various quarters.

2). Condemning the state government for its hypocritical stance on the cancellation of the NEET exam. The resolution also called on the central government to amend the Constitution to bring education back to the state list.

3). A resolution was passed highlighting the Tamil Nadu government's failure to meet the basic needs of the people during the impact of Cyclone Fengal. Additionally, another resolution condemned the rising prices, emphasizing how it is severely affecting the livelihoods of the people of Tamil Nadu.

4). Condemning the current law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, along with the high tax levies imposed on the public.

5). A condemnation of the DMK government for failing to fulfill its election promises.

6). A resolution was passed urging the the central government to declare the Thirukkural as a national book and to make Tamil the language of litigation in the Chennai High Court.

7). A call for the central government to name laws enacted in English, rather than Hindi.

8). Condemning DMK government for wasting funds on Formula 4 racing, pen memorials and so on.

9). Condemning the DMK government for failing to continue implementing the Kudimaramathu Scheme.

10). Condemning the DMK government for not progressing with the Godavari-Cauvery, Parambikulam-Aliyar, and Pandiyar-Punnambuzha projects.

11). Urging the Election Commission to address voter list irregularities and ensure fair elections.

12). A resolution urging the DMK government to conduct a caste-wise census.

13). Condemning the DMK government for not taking action to release Muslim prisoners.

14). A resolution urging the central government to amend the law to include education in the state list.

15). Urging the central government to provide fair financial distribution to Tamil Nadu, noting that the state contributes significantly to the central treasury but receives less than one-fourth in return. Due to this, a situation is created where it is impossible to implement development projects

16). A resolution assures to make Edappadi Palaniswami as the Chief Minister again in 2026 and thank him for organizing the centenary celebrations of MGR Janaki.