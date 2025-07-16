Late admissions affecting polytechnic students' performance in exams: DoTE

CHENNAI: Following the poor performance in the first-semester examinations across polytechnic colleges, with many students even failing, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), under the Higher Education Department, has identified several issues including a key contributing factor to this trend is the late admission window permitted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which allows admissions until September 15 each academic year.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said to ensure academic equity and uphold quality in learning outcomes, it was proposed that first-semester evaluation for diploma students be conducted entirely through internal assessments by the respective institutions.

Expressing concern over the issue, the Commissioner of Technical Education, J Innocent Divya, said most polytechnic colleges commence the academic session in early July, and teaching progresses actively through July and August.

"However, students admitted late often during the last phase of the admission window miss a substantial portion of classroom teaching and laboratory practice", she said, adding, "despite this, first-semester examinations are conducted by the end of September or early October, leaving little or no time for these late entrants to catch up with the syllabi and to perform well in the board examinations."

Further the DoTE have identified other factors impacting students' performances, including varying academic commencement date causing wide disparity in academic exposure, late admission of students, struggle in understanding and completing a large portion of the syllabus already covered, this results in poor academic performance, de-motivation, and higher failure rates in the first semester and due to increased number of arrears in first semester, the student is unable to excel in the subsequent semesters also.

The DoTE Commissioner said to attain the Course Outcomes (COs), various periodical assessments could be included in the delivery methodology, such as class tests, assignments (including mini projects), lab performance and periodic quizzes or oral exams.

The Heads of the Department (HoDs) of the polytechnic institutions were instructed to allot enough faculty members to conduct special classes and laboratory sessions for the late joiners. This arrangement is to ensure that late-joining students learn all the concepts and attain the course outcomes.