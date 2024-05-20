Last day to apply for Online admission under Right to Education Act in Tamil Nadu for 2024-25, check details here

CHENNAI: Today (May 20, Monday) is the closing day for students to apply for online for admission under the Right to Education Act (RTE) for the academic year 2024-25. Parents and students can apply through the website https://rteadmission.tnschools.gov.in.



According to Daily Thanthi, the applications for admission under the Right to Education Act for the academic year 2024-25 had begun in the month of April, as informed by the School Education Department. As per reports, more than 80,000 students have applied for admission under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Parents who live less than one kilometre away from a private school may apply under a 25% seat reservation.

Children who are denied opportunities and whose parents have an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh are eligible to apply with the necessary documentation.

Under the Right to Education Act, 2009, underprivileged and disadvantaged children are being given 25 per cent quota in non-minority private schools across Tamil Nadu.

The School Education Department will pay the tuition fees for the students enrolled.