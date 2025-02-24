Language row: Now, DMK men deface Hindi letters at Sankarankovil railway station

CHENNAI: Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu where several DMK workers were booked on Sunday for defacing Hindi words on signboards at railway stations, a similar incident was reported from Sankarankovil on Monday.

A group of DMK workers led by Sankarankovil MLA E Raja smeared grease oil over the Hindi letters on the name board at the Sankarankovil railway station in Tenkasi district.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is investigating this incident, said a Daily Thanthi report.

While five DMK men were booked on Sunday for defacing Hindi letters on the Pollachi railway station nameboard, six of the partymen were held for blackening the name board at Palayamkottai railway station, where they also raised slogans against imposition of the Hindi language.

The anti-Hindi protests arise during a conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and the Central government leaders over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022, which intensified when Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan insisted that funds for various schemes would be withheld if the State did not adopt the NEP in full, including the contentious three-language education policy.

