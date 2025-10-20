Landslides along Dhimbam Ghat section disrupts traffic between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

CHENNAI: Traffic movement between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was disrupted on Monday after multiple landslides occurred along the Dhimbam Ghat section of the Sathyamangalam–Mysuru National Highway.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the landslides were reported near the 7th, 8th, 20th, and 27th hairpin bends following heavy rainfall in the region.

The Dhimbam Ghat road, which begins near the Bannari Amman Temple in Sathyamangalam in Erode district, serves as a crucial route connecting Tamil Nadu with Karnataka.

The stretch, known for its dense forest area and 27 sharp hairpin bends, witnesses heavy vehicular movement daily. Authorities are working to clear the debris and restore normal traffic flow at the earliest.