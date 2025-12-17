Landscaping and Hardscaping: GBG gets Rs 3 cr facelift; 32 new species arrive for 2nd season

COIMBATORE: Development works, including the erection of a wire fence, are under way to prevent cattle from straying into the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Ooty in the Nilgiris district.

Nearly 90 per cent of visitors to Ooty make it a point to visit the garden. However, it lacked adequate drinking water and toilet facilities, while frequent entry of cattle caused inconvenience to visitors.

“A comprehensive plan has been drawn up to renovate and upgrade the botanical garden at Rs three crore. The upper region of the garden is wire-fenced to prevent cattle from entering the sprawling premises. Similarly, the old toilets near the entrance were removed, and new ones were made available for public use. Besides, additional toilets are under construction near the Italian garden area,” said an official of the horticulture department.

Further, new varieties of orchids and cactus plants have been introduced in view of the ongoing second tourist season. A total of 32 varieties of orchid plants, including Phalaenopsis, Paphiopedilum, and Dendrobium, along with ten varieties of cacti, such as Christmas cactus and old man cactus, have been introduced for public viewing.

In addition, around 5,000 saplings representing 25 varieties, including Tibetan berry, maple, pine and azalea have been planted in the garden. Saplings of maple, magnolia, pyracantha and flowering peach were also planted in the garden. The garden is expected to draw a huge crowd once the Christmas vacation commences.