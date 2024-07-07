Land grab case: CB-CID raids ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar’s house, office in Karur

CHENNAI: The CB-CID on Sunday raided ex-AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar's residence and office in Karur.

Searches were conducted at his flat in NSR Nagar Apartments on Coimbatore-Karur Road, his office in Rainbow Colony, and his brother Sekar’s flat at Rainbow Apartments.

On Friday, the CBI-CID had raided the residences of Vijayabhaskar's aides in Karur.

The former transport minister who is absconding has been on the police radar in connection with a Rs 100 crore land grab case.

Prakash, a businessman from Karur, had lodged a complaint on May 11 and named the ex-minister in it claiming that he along with seven others had encroached and grabbed a property spanning over 22 acres of land to the tune of Rs 100 crores using counterfeit documents.

The Karur Town Police then registered a case in June against the seven persons under 8 different sections and initiated an investigation.

Following this, Vijayabhaskar filed an anticipatory bail petition which was then rejected by the District Sessions Court in Karur. He has been absconding since then.

The CB-CID team which launched a manhunt for Vijayabhaskar visited north India last week, in light of reports stating that he had fled there.

The Vangal Police in Karur recently registered a case against the ex-minister and two others under six sections in connection with the same matter.