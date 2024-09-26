Laddoo Pavangal video: TN BJP urges AP DGP to take action against Parithabangal YouTube channel

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Thursday filed a complaint against the "Parithabangal" YouTube channel to the Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh, for their offensive video titled "Laddoo Pavangal".

In a complaint, the Tamil Nadu BJP sports and skill development cell president Amar Prasad Reddy urged the Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to take immediate cognizance of the numerous derogatory and inflammatory remarks made against the Hindu faith and its practices in the "Parithabangal" channel's "Laddoo Pavangal" video under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"One statement, claiming that 'Tirupati Laddoo with beef and fish oil will taste superb' is not only offensive but also undermines the religious significance of this sacred offering, " the complaint read.

"Swift action is essential to prevent further provocation and to uphold the rights of individuals to practise their faith without fear of ridicule. I urge the AP Police to register an FIR against the "Parithabangal" YouTube channel (owned by Gopi and Sudhakar) for their offensive video," Reddy said.

Even though the "Parithabangal" channel took down the video, the video not only insults the sentiments of Hindus but also attempts to spread enmity among communities and instigate potential law and order issues, he added.