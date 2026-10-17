Lack of proof warrants honourable acquittal: Madras High Court

The Bench, however, held that Dinesh qualified as 'honourably acquitted', noting that the expression appears neither in the Code of Criminal Procedure nor in the Indian Penal Code, but has evolved through judicial pronouncements.

It referred to a Supreme Court judgment stating that when the accused is acquitted after full consideration of the prosecution case, and the prosecution miserably fails to prove the charges leveled against the accused, it can be said that the accused was 'honourably acquitted'.

The Sessions Court had acquitted Dinesh and others of charges of unlawfully assembling during the agitation, pelting stones at police personnel causing simple injuries and damaging vehicles in 2017, it noted. The acquittal was not due to any lapse by the prosecution, a compromise or a technicality, but purely due to lack of evidence, the judges observed.