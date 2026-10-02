Madras HC says FIR alone no proof of guilt, upholds police aspirant’s appointment

“The life of a youth cannot be laid to waste because of his brother’s love story, that turned ugly at a later stage,” the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed while dismissing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) against a single judge’s order in favour of a police aspirant.

The Division Bench of Justices M Dhandapani and N Dileep Kumar held that no material established that the petitioner, P Manikandan, knowingly suppressed his involvement in a criminal case while applying for recruitment as a sub-inspector of police.

“The present case also brings into sharp focus a larger issue concerning the future and livelihood of the younger generation. A criminal case may commence with the registration of an FIR on the basis of an allegation, but the registration of an FIR by itself cannot be treated as proof of guilt or as a conclusive determination of the character and suitability of the person against whom such allegation is made,” the judges observed.

Upon completing the investigation, the local police station found that the petitioner was not involved and deleted his name from the array of accused. But the delay cost the youth a polic job.