Lack of aftercare homes: Out on bail or upon release, convicts have nowhere to go

CHENNAI: After spending over a decade behind the high walls of the Special Prison for Women, 41-year-old Radha (name changed) stepped out of Vellore prison on November 15, following efforts by the prison department to meet her bail conditions.

However, her joy at being released quickly faded, as she had no one to offer her shelter or care. With the help of her advocate KR Raja, she sought asylum in an old age home in Chennai, emphasising the need for Aftercare Homes for released prisoners who have been disowned by their families.

Raja stated she must travel to Coimbatore on the first working day of every month to sign in at the Special Court to meet the mandatory bail condition. “This will be her routine until her case is heard further. It will be difficult for her,” he added.

Although one of her sisters wished to care for Radha, the family’s financial constraints made it impossible to provide accommodation or food. The rest of her family, residing in their native village of Terichi Kovil in Sivaganga’s Tirupattur taluk, disowned her and are unwilling to see her again.

Sources within the department revealed that many prisoners, particularly women, are reluctant to take emergency leave or seek bail due to the absence of support from family members. They continue to languish, with many also worrying about what they would do after their release.

Several prisoners are abandoned by their families for various reasons, and facing similar challenges. “There is no support system in place since the prison department closed the After Care Home in Puzhal, Chennai, 23 years ago,” Raja explained, who also recalled his study of abandoned prisoners two years ago, in which he identified around 180 such individuals across the State.

“Radha’s case is a classic example of how systems are failing on the rehabilitation front. Many prisoners live in fear of being released,” said a prison official. As per the department’s affidavit, there are around 170 prisoners still languishing in various prisons despite securing bail indicates there is a need for facilities like Aftercare Home.

“In most cases, women prisoners are not accepted by their families, and that’s why many become commercial sex workers for survival,” said Professor Beulah Emmanuel, Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration. “Aftercare homes are crucial for enabling convicts to reintegrate into society after their release.

Concurring with her was a senior official in the department who also pointed out that Aftercare Homes would “help reduce recidivism among released prisoners”. However, these homes were closed in 2001, citing lack of patronage among released prisoners and financial constraints.

“The Discharged Prisoners’ Aid Society has surplus funds to run facilities for released prisoners, but department officials are unwilling to do so,” said another official.