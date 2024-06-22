Labour dept to give Rs 1 L subsidy for welfare board members to buy autos

CHENNAI: The state labour department would conduct refresher courses on safety measures for the workers of crackers units, while the unorganised workers’ welfare board would extend a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh to women and trans persons to buy auto rickshaws. The department would offer the refresher course on safety to the workers in cracker industries at Rs 24.90 lakh, the Minister for Labour and Skill Development CV Ganesan said during the discussion on demand for grants for the department on Friday.

The unorganised welfare board would extend the subsidy to as many as 1000 women and trans persons who are registered with the welfare board.

Each would receive a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh to buy an auto rickshaw, he added. Smart televisions would be provided to 32 government ITIs at Rs 10.11 lakh to improve the educational standard, while libraries would be established at Rs 92 lakh in students’ hostels of government ITIs.