Minister worshipped at Garudalwar Sannidhi and Thayaar Sannidhi

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 July 2024 6:08 AM GMT
L Murugan on spiritual trip, prays at Tiruchy Srirangam temple
L Murugan in Tiruchy Srirangam temple

TIRUCHY: The Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L Murugan visited the Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple on Saturday and had a Viswaroopa Darshan.

Subsequently, he worshipped at Garudalwar Sannidhi and Thayaar Sannidhi.

The Srirangam temple administration received the minister and gave the temple honours. Subsequently, the minister left for Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman temple.

