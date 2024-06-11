L Murugan assumes charge as MoS in Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs & Information and Broadcasting

CHENNAI: L Murugan, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday took charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting.



L Murugan, hails from Tamil Nadu sworn in as Union Minister of State on June 9.

After the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs were allocated to Murugan on June 10, he on Tuesday took charge in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"I took charge as MoS in for Information and Broadcasting for the second consecutive term. I am very happy. I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve in his Cabinet again," Murugan told reporters in the national capital.

Further, Murugan said, the Narendra Modi 3.0 government has always committed for the 'Garib Kalyan' and for a progressive nation towards Viksit Bharat.