Kuwait fire tragedy: Vijay expresses condolences to bereaved families

CHENNAI: Actor and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic fire incident in Mangaf city, Kuwait.



In a statement posted on his official X page on Thursday, Vijay detailed the devastating incident that occurred in Kuwait where over 40 Indians from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other states lost their lives in the fire.

"I extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. I hope those who are undergoing treatment in hospitals recover swiftly and attain full health," Vijay wrote.



Over 40 Indians died and around 50 others were injured in the fire incident at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The injured are being treated in five government hospitals in Kuwait.