7 Tamils killed in Kuwait fire incident; bodies will be brought to India soon, says MoS L Murugan

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broad casting, L Murugan on Thursday informed that the bodies of the deceased in Kuwait building fire will be brought to India as soon as possible.

"More than 40 Indians including Tamils and Keralites lost their lives in the incident. More than 30 Indians, who were injured will be given necessary medical assistance and relief in a suitable manner, " Murugan said in a social media post.

He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent MoS for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait to oversee and speed-up the relief and rescue works.

Meanwhile, on Thursday State Minister for Non Resident Tamils Welfare, KS Masthan stated that seven Tamils were among the dead in the Kuwait fire incident.

The victims are identified as Bhunaf Richard Ray Anandhamanoharan of Thanjavur, Mariappan Veerachamy of Thoothukudi, Sivashankar Govindan of Chennai, Mohammed Sharif of Chennai, Chinnadurai Krishanoorthy of Cuddalore, Rama Karuppanan of Ramanathapuram and Raju Ebinesar of Trichy.

As per chief minister MK Stalin's directive, all steps are being taken to bring home the bodies and ensure necessary medical care for the injured, Masthan told reporters here, adding that the Embassy in Kuwait has said that official information on victims will be shared soon with the government and the state government is continuously monitoring the situation.

The tragic fire incident in a building in Kuwait's Mangaf city early on Wednesday killed 49 foreign workers including around 42 Indians, and injured 50 others.