Begin typing your search...

7 Tamils killed in Kuwait fire incident; bodies will be brought to India soon, says MoS L Murugan

He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent MoS for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait to oversee and speed-up the relief and rescue works.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Jun 2024 4:11 PM GMT
7 Tamils killed in Kuwait fire incident; bodies will be brought to India soon, says MoS L Murugan
X

L Murugan

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broad casting, L Murugan on Thursday informed that the bodies of the deceased in Kuwait building fire will be brought to India as soon as possible.

"More than 40 Indians including Tamils and Keralites lost their lives in the incident. More than 30 Indians, who were injured will be given necessary medical assistance and relief in a suitable manner, " Murugan said in a social media post.

He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent MoS for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh to Kuwait to oversee and speed-up the relief and rescue works.

Also Read:Kuwait identifies bodies of 45 Indians, 3 Filipino nationals; vows to promptly investigate the incident

Meanwhile, on Thursday State Minister for Non Resident Tamils Welfare, KS Masthan stated that seven Tamils were among the dead in the Kuwait fire incident.

The victims are identified as Bhunaf Richard Ray Anandhamanoharan of Thanjavur, Mariappan Veerachamy of Thoothukudi, Sivashankar Govindan of Chennai, Mohammed Sharif of Chennai, Chinnadurai Krishanoorthy of Cuddalore, Rama Karuppanan of Ramanathapuram and Raju Ebinesar of Trichy.

Also Read:Kerala man makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

As per chief minister MK Stalin's directive, all steps are being taken to bring home the bodies and ensure necessary medical care for the injured, Masthan told reporters here, adding that the Embassy in Kuwait has said that official information on victims will be shared soon with the government and the state government is continuously monitoring the situation.

The tragic fire incident in a building in Kuwait's Mangaf city early on Wednesday killed 49 foreign workers including around 42 Indians, and injured 50 others.

L MuruganKuwait building firePrime Minister Narendra ModiForeign workers
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X