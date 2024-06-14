Kuwait fire: Tragedy strikes families in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi districts

MADURAI: The tragic deaths of Karuppannan Ramu, who resides at Pattanamkathan village and a native of Thennavanur in Paramakudi taluk of Ramanathapuram district, and V Mariappan (41) of Vanaramutti village in Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district, left their families in deep shock and grief.



These ill-fated victims, who were employed in Kuwait, were killed after a multi-storeyed building at Mangaf, in which they were staying, caught fire on Wednesday.

Unable to bear the pain of his father’s death, Saravanakumar (28), son of Ramu, who broke down in tears, said it was unfortunate that the deadly fire broke out when his father was asleep in his room on the second floor. Ramu died of smoke suffocation when the fire engulfed the building.

Earlier, Ramu worked for a private firm for almost 26 years to lift the family out of poverty. But his work visa ended June 11 and he was planning to return to his native place. However, since his final settlements were not made by the company, he waited to receive all settlements. The grief-stricken Saravanakumar requested the government through a petition to Ramanathapuram Collector to bring his father’s body back home soon. Ramu is survived by his wife Kuruvammal, a son, and a 32-year-old daughter Sathya.

In the case of Mariappan, the other victim, his family was informed that he suffered critical burns and was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Mariappan had visted his native place of Vanaramutti in March for a temple festival, Dinesh, a relative said. Mariappan leaves behind his wife Karpagavalli, 11-year-old daughter Vimala, and seven-year-old son Kathir Nilavan.

The aggrieved mother Veerammal said Mariappan last spoke to her over phone a day before the tragedy struck and asked whether his children went to school. It was mentioned that some of the affected asked Mariappan to jump to escape the fire, but he was reluctant to do it.