Kuwait fire: Five from Tamil Nadu among victims

CHENNAI: At least five people from Tamil Nadu were among those who lost their lives in the disastrous fire that broke out at a building in Kuwait that housed staff of a construction firm.

According to information reaching here, the victims from Tamil Nadu were identified as Rama Karuppannan, Veerasamy Mariyappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamurthy, Mohammed Sharif, and Punaf Richard Roy.

Other details including where in Tamil Nadu they hailed from, age, etc. are still awaited.

The fire that broke out in the building on Wednesday morning has so far claimed nearly 50 lives, most of them Indians. The Tamil Nadu government has set up helpline numbers to coordinate efforts to trace the victims and also for the public to reach out for and with information.

At least 42 of the deceased are from India, and according to media reports from Kerala, 11 of them were identified to be from that State.

