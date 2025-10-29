Kurnool bus fire victim from Dharmapuri cremated in Andhra after father’s request

CHITTOOR: The body of a Dharmapuri youth, Prasanth (29), who died in the Kurnool bus tragedy, was cremated in Andhra Pradesh on Monday after his father chose not to take it to their native village near Palacode, as he found it tough to take charred remains for 800 km.

The victim, Prasanth (29), son of Rajan Marappan from Mathigiri village in Palacode taluk, Dharmapuri district, ran a chips outlet in Hyderabad. He had been married for one-and-a-half years and had a five-month-old son. Prasanth was travelling to his hometown to visit his family when the omnibus caught fire near Kurnool early on Friday, killing 19 passengers.

His father and relatives came to collect the body from the Kurnool Government General Hospital mortuary. On seeing the charred remains, Rajan broke down, saying he could not bear to show the body to Prasanth’s mother or wife. He decided to perform the cremation in Kurnool, citing the 800 km distance to his village and the condition of the body.

Municipal officials arranged the cremation at the Sadguru Datta Krupalayam Gas Crematorium and handed over the ashes to the family.