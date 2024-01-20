Kumbakonam court awards life term to youth in murder case

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam Additional Sessions Court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a youth in a murder case.

According to prosecution, Manikandan from Muttakudi near Kumbakonam and Priyadharshini from Idayanallur in Kumbakonam got married in 2016, but in 2018 Manikandan committed suicide after a dispute between the couple. Subsequently, there was an enmity erupted between Karthikeyan (30), Manikandan’s cousin and Rajasekar (31) brother of Priyadharshini.

On March 31, 2019, while Karthikeyan and his friends Akash, Hariharan and Karthi were playing volleyball at a field in Idayanallur, Rajasekar came there and picked up a quarrel with them and suddenly, took a sickle (aruval) and attacked Karthikeyan, in which he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot and Karthikeyan’s friends sustained injuries.

Later, Thirupananthal police registered a case and arrested Rajasekar. Kumbakonam Additional Sessions Court. Judge Radika who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 8,000 to Rajasekar.