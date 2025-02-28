Kumbakonam court awards life term to woman for murdering husband by pouring hot oil

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam court on Thursday awarded life term to a woman for murdering her husband by pouring hot cooking oil.

Mani, a resident of Rajapuram in Thanjavur had an extramarital affair and his wife Anbumani (52) was warning him to quit the affair. However, Mani, despite repeated warnings from his wife, continued the illicit affair. On October 9, 2017, the frustrated Anbumani poured the hot cooking oil on Mani who was fast asleep. He sustained severe burn injuries and he succumbed to the burn injuries in the hospital despite treatment.

Ammapettai police registered a case against Anbumani and arrested her on October 11, 2017. She was later lodged in the prison.

The case was in progress at the Kumbakonam District Sessions Court and the judge who heard the case on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 to Anbumani.