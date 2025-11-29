Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Kumari to Kashi cultural train chugs off

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS), the flagship cultural initiative celebrating the civilisational links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, commenced its journey on Saturday with the departure of the first delegation train from Kanniyakumari.

The inaugural train began its trip this morning, carrying 45 delegates, who will be joined by 86 participants from Tiruchy and another 87 from Chennai, taking the total strength of the first batch to 216. The contingent includes 50 Tamil literary scholars, 54 cultural experts, and a diverse group of students, teachers, artisans, classical musicians, and instructors of spiritual and traditional texts. The delegates were seen off at Kanniyakumari railway station by the Nagercoil MLA, MR Gandhi, along with members of the public.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 will formally open on December 2 at NaMo Ghat, Varanasi, and assumes added significance as it coincides with Karthigai Deepam on December 4. Over 1,500 delegates are expected to take part in knowledge-sharing sessions designed to deepen understanding of India's diverse cultural traditions.

During the eight-day programme, participants from Tamil Nadu will visit Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya, exploring landmarks such as the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sarnath, BHU, and the Ayodhya Temple. This year's theme, "Let Us Learn Tamil," highlights the linguistic unity of India and promotes the Tamil language and culture nationwide.