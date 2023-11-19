Kumari fisherwoman gets compensation for boat loss; thanks govt

MADURAI: A fisherwoman from Chinnathurai in Kanniyakumari district thanked the State government for providing compensation for the loss of a country boat.

Wilfred along with three other fishermen ventured into the sea from Thengapattanam fishing harbour on his country boat on June 12.

Unfortunately, the boat sank in rough seas while they were returning to shore the following day, sources said on Saturday.

Though, all the four managed to reach the shore safely, the boat, which was equipped with an echo sounder, GPS, and wireless communication system along with netted fish, sunk in the sea and could not be recovered.

A CCTV camera installed at Thengapattanam harbour recorded the whole incident.

Justin Antony, President of International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) requested the Kanniyakumari Collector and officials from the Department of Fisheries to help Wilfred, who lost the boat, which was his only source of income.

Heeding the request, the state government granted a compensation of Rs 65,000 to Sunitha, Wilfred’s wife, who along with Justin Antony met the Collector and thanked him for the timely help, sources said.