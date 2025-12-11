Kumari ferry service footfall witnesses steady rise

MADURAI: Boat ferry service, which plays a key role in Kanniyakumari’s tourism economy, has been witnessing a steady rise in footfall of tourists. With the advent of the Ayyappa season, devotees in large numbers have been flocking to Kanniyakumari, a destination famous for its beautiful sunrise, Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar’s statue built off the coastline.

Though Kanniyakumari offers myriad sightseeing spots for tourists to revel in, Triveni Sangam, a confluence point where three seas merge, remains the major attraction. After getting a glimpse of sunrise at Triveni Sangam, the Ayyappa devotees flock to the boathouse at Kanniyakumari seashore, where the ferry service is being operated by the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation.

During the off-season, the footfall is down to 8,000, and with the Ayyappa season under way, it has increased to 9,000 a day. On weekdays, a daily average of 70 to 75 ferry trips is operational, and it goes up to 90 on weekends.

Currently, among the fleet of five, three boats have been used to ferry tourists from the seashore to the Memorial from 8 am to 4 pm, and one boat is in drydock. To boost tourism, the state government announced three new ferry boats, which are expected to be in place by March next year, sources told DT Next on Wednesday.

To clear the rush of tourists, an additional jetty was established at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, and moreover, tourist-friendly infrastructure was set up at the boathouse on the shore.

Now, two boats could be berthed at the Memorial and on the shore, too. With the holiday vacation to begin from the last week of this month, the footfall is expected to increase to a maximum of 15,000 a day, sources said.