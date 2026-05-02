Kumara Rani Dr Meena Muthiah, educator and philanthropist, dies at 91

CHENNAI: Dr Meena Muthiah, known as Kumara Rani of Chettinad, passed away at the age of 91. She was the correspondent and senior principal of Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai.

Born on September 25, 1934, Dr Muthiah came from a family of philanthropists and educationists. She was the granddaughter of Dr Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar, founder of Annamalai University, and the wife of Dr MAM Muthiah Chettiar. She earned her BA in Economics and MA in History from Queen Mary’s College.