Kumara Rani Dr Meena Muthiah, educator and philanthropist, dies at 91

CHENNAI: Dr Meena Muthiah, known as Kumara Rani of Chettinad, passed away at the age of 91. She was the correspondent and senior principal of Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai.
Born on September 25, 1934, Dr Muthiah came from a family of philanthropists and educationists. She was the granddaughter of Dr Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar, founder of Annamalai University, and the wife of Dr MAM Muthiah Chettiar. She earned her BA in Economics and MA in History from Queen Mary’s College.
Under her leadership, Chettinad Vidyashram became one of Chennai’s most well-known schools. She also helped establish the Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah College of Arts and Science, extending her work into higher education.
She received several honours. Periyar Maniammai University awarded her an honorary Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa). The Government of Tamil Nadu’s Poompuhar gave her the Living Craft Treasure Award for 2016–17 for promoting Tanjore Art Painting. She also completed a doctorate on the origin and development of Tanjore painting. In 2018, she was named Distinguished Woman of Madras during Madras Week celebrations.
Dr Muthiah was also involved in social service. She led and supported voluntary organisations focused on underprivileged communities. Through initiatives like "Season of Sharing," she encouraged students to take up community service. She promoted computer literacy in rural areas in partnership with Annamalai Polytechnic. She also set up the Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah Mother and Child Hospital in Kanadukathan to improve healthcare access for rural populations.
She is survived by her family, students, and many admirers. Tributes have come in from across the state, recognising her long contribution to education and social work.