Kulasekarapandian inscription found near Tiruchendur

MADURAI: A 750-year-old inscription of Maravarman Kulasekarapandian I, dating back to the 13th century AD, has been found at a temple in Kulasekarapattinam near Tiruchendur.

Based on information from the votary of Shiva, Illangudi of Kulasekaranpattinam, that there is an inscription in the Chidambareswarar with Sivakami Amman temple at Kulasekaranpattinam, epigraphist ‘Arumuganeri’ TT Thavasimuthu examined it.

Along with the ancient ports of Korkai, Kayalpattinam and Veerapandianpattinam on the eastern coast of the Pandya country, this port was developed as a trading town in the medieval period under the name of Kulasekarapandian. There was fierce competition between the Pandya, Cholas and Cheras for dominance over these ports. Kulasekaranpattinam operated as a trading port during the reign of the Madurai Nayakas can be seen from the inscription in the Kachikonda Pandeeswarar temple of this village, Dr Thavasimuthu said on Tuesday.

At this village, there are temples named after the Pandya and Chera kings, namely Kachikonda Pandeeswarar, Kulasekaravinnavar Emperuman and Udayamarthanda Vinayaka. The inscriptions in these temples have been registered by the ASI.