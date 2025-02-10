Krishnagiri school involved in student sexual assault case reopens after collector's assurance for safety

The panchayat union middle school in Krishnagiri, which was declared a holiday after a minor student was sexually assaulted by three teachers, reopened on Monday after the district collector vouched for the safety of the students.

A week ago, shocking allegations emerged that a 13-year-old female student from a panchayat union middle school in Pochampally was sexually assaulted by three of her teachers.

Following this, the Bargur All Womens' police arrested the accused under POCSO Act and the school was closed until further notice.

Two days ago, the parents of the victim along with other parents of students studying at the school met the District Collector and requested that all teachers, including the headmaster, who worked at that school should be replaced with new staff, according to a Maalaimalar report.

They also demanded that the entire school be continuously monitored with CCTV cameras. Following District Collector Dinesh Kumar's assurances to fulfill the demands, the school reopened on Monday with heavy police security.