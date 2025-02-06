3 govt teachers held for sexual assault of class 8 girl in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Three government school teachers were arrested for sexually assaulting a class eight girl student in Krishnagiri. The incident, coming months after several female students were sexually assaulted in a fake NCC camp, has kicked up a political storm with the opposition parties baying for the government's blood.

Police have identified the accused as Arumugam, 48; Chinnasamy, 57; and Prakash, 37, all teachers at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Bargur Taluk in Krishnagiri.

The incident came to light after the school headmistress visited the house of the 13-year-old girl after she did not attend class over the last month. Shocked to learn that the girl was sexually assaulted by the trio in the first week of January, the headmistress informed the child line authorities who, in turn, took up the issue with the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Bargur. After an inquiry, the police arrested the three teachers under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The victim was subjected to a medical test at Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital. Krishnagiri Chief Educational Officer (in-charge) A Muniraj issued an order placing the three teachers under suspension.

Meanwhile, villagers gheraoed the school in protest on Wednesday demanding stern action against the culprits. They also sought a detailed probe to know if anyone else was also involved.

A joint investigation has been launched by the education department, police and District Child Protection authorities.

Only six months ago, several female students were sexually assaulted in a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri and neighbouring districts. The prime accused A Sivaraman died by suicide.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar said the victim in the sexual assault case has been given psychological counselling to overcome the trauma. Denying reports that the girl had undergone an abortion, the Collector warned against spreading any wrong information. “Further inquiry is underway by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and police,” he said.