Won’t send kids to school unless govt ensures safety: Krishnagiri parents

COIMBATORE: Following the shocking incident of three teachers sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Krishnagiri, the parents on Friday refused to send their children to Panchayat Union Middle School where the incident occurred.

Though the school reopened after two days of holiday, the parents refused to send their children and put forth a charter of demands to be considered by the education department.

The school in Bargur Taluk was declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday following the sexual assault by three teachers; Arumugam (48), Chinnasamy (57), and Prakash (37) on a class eight girl student on the school premises in the first week of January.

The irate parents sought to transfer all teachers in the school and enhance safety measures by erecting a compound wall and fixing CCTVs on the premises. Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai held talks with villagers by visiting their locality in the evening.

The village representatives are likely to meet District Collector C Dinesh Kumar today to raise their demands. Meanwhile, a team of education department officials continued an inquiry in the school for the third consecutive day on Friday. A large posse of police personnel has been deployed for security reasons.

In another incident in Salem, Sivakumar (40), from Sasthri Nagar in Erode, who was employed as a temporary physical education teacher at a government school in Omalur in Salem, was placed under suspension on Friday by Chief Education Officer (CEO) M Kabeer for misbehaving with a girl student studying class 11. He was booked by Omalur All Women Police Station under the Pocso Act on Thursday.