Krishnagiri Municipality chairperson Faridha voted out of office

COIMBATORE: The ruling party’s Krishnagiri Municipality Chairperson, Faridha Nawab, has been voted out of office after a no-confidence motion was passed by DMK councillors following an intense drama on Monday.

On October 16, 23 DMK councillors, including independents supporting DMK, petitioned Municipal Commissioner B Sathish Kumar, raising allegations on the functioning of the Chairperson and seeking a no-confidence motion.

Of the total 22 DMK councillors, 21 councillors (excluding the chairperson), along with four DMK-backed independents, a Congress councillor and also an AIADMK councillor, voted in favour of the no-confidence motion in the 33-member council. To avoid any reconciliation, the DMK councillors were taken to a resort in Ooty, and they arrived by an omnibus to vote in the morning.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK functionaries led by the party’s MLA K Ashok Kumar held a sit-in protest in front of the municipal office, claiming that their party councillor Nagajothi was abducted by the DMK councillors. Tension prevailed as they also smashed the glass window panes of the omnibus, when it arrived with the councillors.

However, the police informed the agitators that the AIADMK councillor had gone on her own accord and that she was not coerced.

“I was not abducted. I voted in favour of the motion considering the welfare of people,” AIADMK councillor Nagajothi said to the media. At least four fifth of the 33-member council (27 members) must be present for the meeting to become valid, and the participation of AIADMK councillors proved decisive.

After discussions at the council meeting, the councillors cast their votes through a secret ballot under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner B Sathish Kumar. The votes were counted and the no-confidence motion was passed successfully as 27 councillors, the required majority, had voted in its favour.

The resolution is likely to be sent to the government, and subsequently, a date will be announced for the election of a new chairperson. Over 100 cops were deployed in the municipality office as a precaution.