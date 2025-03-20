Krishnagiri govt school teacher held for misbehaving with girl student

COIMBATORE: A government school teacher in Krishnagiri has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) for misbehaving with a girl student, who came to write her Class 12 board exams.

Police said Ramesh, (44), who was deputed as a supervisor in the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Veppanapalli assembly constituency, had misbehaved with the victim while checking the hall ticket before allowing her into the exam hall.

The student had informed the principal of a private school where she was studying. The principal informed the examination centre in charge and the All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) in Bargur. Simultaneously, Child Welfare Officer Saravanan conducted an inquiry.

Inquiries revealed that Ramesh had also misbehaved with another female student. Following this, the police registered a case and arrested the accused on Tuesday night.