Krishnagiri Collector helps 8-year-old realise her dream

COIMBATORE: An eight-year-old, who aims to become a collector, had a rare opportunity to become one for a while in Krishnagiri on Monday.

The dreams of Dishya, studying Class 3 in a Government School, to become a collector after growing up, turned into a reality when she visited the Krishnagiri District Collector's office to apply for an education scholarship. She lost both her parents and is growing up in the care of her grandmother.

Hailing from Maniyambadi in Denkanikottai Taluk in Krishnagiri, she came to the Collectorate along with her relatives and met officials of the child welfare department.

They took her to District Collector C Dinesh Kumar, who incidentally quizzed her on what she wants to become.

In a quick reply, the girl said, “I want to become a collector like you.”

Impressed with her fondness, the Collector presented her with some sweets and wished her good luck.

“My best wishes for you to study well and score good marks in exams to become a collector in the future like me,” the Collector said.

He was also happy enough to take Dishya around his office and made her sit in the front seat of his car, where he used to sit, for a short ride inside the collector's office premises.