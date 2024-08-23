Krishnagiri case accused booked in another sexual assault case

COIMBATORE: The Krishnagiri All Women Police Station (AWPS) police have filed another case of sexual assault against fake NCC trainer and now-expelled NTK functionary Sivaraman based on a complaint by a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Sivaraman had exploited the victim, a class nine student of another private school near Krishnagiri by conducting a similar fake NCC camp in January, this year. He threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. But the girl mustered courage to lodge a complaint with Krishnagiri AWPS on Wednesday after Sivaraman’s travails got exposed.

The police have booked a fresh case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) against him on Thursday.

Sivaraman is already in judicial custody in a sexual assault case against a Class 8 student during a fake NCC camp in a private school in Bargur in Krishnagiri district, this month.

At least 11 persons including the school authorities and Sivaraman’s accomplices were arrested so far in the case.