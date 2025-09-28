Kovai, Madurai Metro projects under preliminary exam with MoHUA: RTI

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has yet to approve the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects, and the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the two cities are still under preliminary examination, as revealed in a Right to Information (RTI) petition.

Dayanand Krishnan, a Geographic Information System (GIS) expert and transportation activist, filed an RTI petition to the urban transport wing of MoHUA on September 1.

Responding to the petition, the MoHUA on September 24 stated that the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects are currently under examination. It also added that the Metro Rail projects entail extensive examination/appraisals at different levels in the Union government and the approval of such projects depends on the feasibility and availability of resources.

Meanwhile, it’s noteworthy that the Tamil Nadu government had submitted the DPRs for both cities to the Union government around 18 months ago.

However, Dayanand pointed out the time taken for approvals for Metro Rail projects in other Indian cities, which, he had sourced through a slew of RTIs filed in 2023. The RTI replies showed that the MoHUA approvals were given within a very short span – within 5 months for Uttar Pradesh Metro projects in Kanpur and Agra, around 6 months for projects in Gujarat and recently, 21 months for Bengaluru phase 3 in Karnataka.

“When it comes to TN Metro projects, there is always a drag. It’s high time Tier 2 cities of the State demand priority in public transportation. These projects should be approved in a similar way to other states without any further delay,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which is the Project Executing Agency (PEA) for Metro projects in other cities, besides Chennai, had stated that construction in Coimbatore and Madurai was a priority.

As per the DPR, Metro Rail in Coimbatore is planned along Avinashi and Sathyamangalam Road at an estimated cost of Rs 10,740 crore. In Madurai connecting Thirumangalam and Othakkadai, the construction is being planned at the cost of Rs 11, 368 crore.

