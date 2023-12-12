Kovai cops nab accused from Chennai hideout

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police arrested the accused involved in a gold heist at a jewellery showroom on Sunday night.

The accused, M Vijay, a native of Devareddiyur in Dharmapuri, was picked up from a hideout in Chennai by a special team of police.

He stole 4.8 kg of gold jewels from Jos Alukkas showroom on 100-feet Road on the night of November 27.

Police said Vijay was in the attire of Lord Ayyappa devotee, while he was arrested in Chennai.

“He was brought to Coimbatore on Monday morning. Around five sovereigns of gold jewels and 700 grams of silver articles were seized following his arrest,” police said.

Police have already recovered 3.2 kg of stolen jewels from his wife Narmatha and over 1.3 kg from his mother-in-law Yogarani. Both of them were arrested.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s father Munirathinam committed suicide at his residence in Dharmapuri on December 6.

“With his arrest, almost 99 per cent of stolen jewels were recovered,” said a senior police official.

Police said Vijay kept changing his location to evade arrest by police.

“While on the run, Vijay visited his native village in Dharmapuri and stole five sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 42,000 from the house of a relative. He bought a mobile with the stolen money to speak to relatives. As police came searching, he also moved to Andhra Pradesh and Chennai,” police said.