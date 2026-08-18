Kosasthalaiyar fish death: CPI urges State probe

In a statement, Veerapandian noted that several industries, including the Kattupalli port operated by the Gautam Adani group and those in special economic zones, were functioning in north Chennai. Over 50 of these were hazardous industries classified under the red category, he said.

He questioned whether the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health was conducting periodic inspections of such units to assess preventive measures and emergency response arrangements and submitting reports to the government.