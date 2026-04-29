Koovagam festival: A confluence of faith, tradition, identity and photo-ops

The festival, which usually lasts for 18 days, transforms this small village into a vibrant hub in April, drawing thousands of devotees from across the country.

At the heart of the celebrations is the Koothandavar Temple, where Lord Aravan is worshipped. The festival is renowned for its deep connection with the transgender community, who converge here to participate in a symbolic ritual that blends mythology with personal identity.

According to tradition, the participants symbolically marry Lord Aravan, wearing the 'thali' (mangalsutra), only to mourn as widows the following day after the deity’s ritualistic sacrifice.

As the tradition goes, it’s a commitment of at least two years: people tie turmeric-soaked thread as ‘thali’ the first year, transitioning to silver ‘thali’ the following year. Not just those from the transgender community, but believers of every kind 'marry' the deity here, as it is believed that whatever the 'bride/widow' of Aravan wishes will come true.

However, for many in the transgender community, the festival is more than a religious event; it is a homecoming. "This festival is very special and important for our community," Jessi, an IT professional from Chennai who travelled to Koovagam to be with her peers, told PTI Videos.

While on Tuesday, the atmosphere turned celebratory, with fully decked 'brides' walking around the venue, posing for pictures, just as any bride would, Wednesday will mark a solemn phase of the event. On April 29, the ritual of 'widowhood' formally begins.