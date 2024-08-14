Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TN BJP questions INDIA bloc MPs silence

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Wednesday questioned the silence of INDIA bloc MPs from Tamil Nadu over the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

"Why are you still silent when a woman doctor has been brutally raped and murdered in a government hospital in West Bengal, ruled by a woman chief minister of your INDI Alliance, " BJP state unit questioned DMK MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Tamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress MP S Jothimani in a social media post.

Calling three woman MPs as Dravidian feminist fighters, the BJP TN social media handle posed multiple questions to them over the brutal murder of Kolkata doctor.

"The initial autopsy of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor, indicated that she was murdered after being sexually assaulted and ruled out suicide. Have you not yet heard this? When will you announce your protest against the Kolkata police who tried to wrap up the case by claiming it was suicide? And, why don't you, the so-called feminists, give even a small reprimand against the principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who blames the victim?, " it questioned.



The saffron party also questioned the DMK and Congress MP's social justice for women stand.

"You have to realize that the heavy silence you maintain today to save the honour of your alliance party will become a weapon to ruin the lives of many women tomorrow," it said.