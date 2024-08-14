Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: RG Kar Medical College, Hospital continue shutdown of OPD services

KOLKATA: The OPD services of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continue to remain closed on Wednesday as junior doctors are on strike against the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) is continuing its nationwide shutdown of OPD services over the incident that took place on August 9.

Meanwhile, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday to take over the investigation of the case as ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI has also arrived with a specialised medical and forensic team from Delhi. The FAIMA decided on Tuesday to continue its nationwide shutdown of OPD services after having a discussion with the Resident Doctors' Association in solidarity with the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On X, FAIMA Doctors Association announced on Tuesday, "We had a meeting with all the associated RDAs Pan India. The matter is not solved yet. @AmitShahOffice ji @JPNadda ji our demand is Central protection for HCW.

The strike is to be continued tomorrow. We are standing with you all, our dear Residents.

" Apart from that, the resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) also decided to continue the ongoing strike until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing.

The decision was announced by BMC (MARD) to condemn the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. The statement released by BMC MARD said, "We the office bearers of BMC MARD convened a meeting, and have decided that the ongoing strike will continue until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing.

The decision to persist with the strike is firm, and no actions will be taken to end it until our demands are addressed satisfactorily." The incident that took place on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.

On Tuesday, doctors of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMC), the largest government hospital in South Bihar, held a protest following the incident.

The doctors also sat on strike in front of the ANMMC hospital's superintendent with a placard in their hands. Visuals emerged where the doctors were seen holding placards in their hands and demanded justice.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.