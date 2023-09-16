Kodanad heist-cum-murder: EPS files libel case against Kanagaraj's brother

CHENNAI: The leader of the opposition party and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) moved the Madras High Court seeking a gag order against Kanagaraj's brother Dhanabal from pointing out him in connection with the Kodanad heist cum murder case.

EPS also sought a libel of Rs.1.10 crore against Dhanabal, before the Madras High Court (MHC), the case will be heard by Justice R N Manjula on September 19.

The petition filed by EPS stated that as the Parliamentary election is nearing his political rivals are pushing Dhanabal to make defamatory comments against him, connecting the Kodanad case, to defame the AIADMK party's name among the voters. EPS also claimed that it is an agenda-driven plan to defame his political rise as general secretary of AIADMK.

C Dhanabal, the brother of C Kanagaraj who was a prime accused in the Kodanad heist case killed in a car accident, recently gave interviews in the media and commented about the infamous Kodanad heist cum murder case.