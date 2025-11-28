Kodanad case accused Sayan,Manoj acquitted from charges of threatening witness

COIMBATORE: A court in the Nilgiris acquitted Kodanad case accused KV Sayan and Walayar Manoj from charges of threatening a cottage owner, a witness in the sensational murder cum dacoity in the hills.

According to the prosecution, Sayan and Manoj, who were part of a larger gang, had stayed in the cottage owned by Santhakumari, on the night of break-in into the estate.

During the course of investigation, police included the cottage owner as a 14th witness in the case.

Meanwhile Santhakumari lodged a complaint in Ooty Central Police station alleging that Sayan and Manoj threatened her against testifying in the court.

Following a trial, the Mahila Court judge on Friday acquitted both Sayan and Manoj as the prosecution failed to prove the offence beyond doubt.

On the night of 23 April 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.