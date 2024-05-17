Kodai Vizha: 61st Flower Show begins at Bryant Park, Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: The famous Kodai Vizha, the 10-day long flower show that has entered its 61st edition this year, has begun at Bryant Park In Kodaikanal on Friday morning.

Thousands of flowering plants are maintained at the park, which is a popular spot among local residents and tourists who flock to this hill town. As part of the flower show, skilled decorators have arranged the flowers in the shape of peacock, bear and other animal figures.

Kodai Vizha, that has come to become a part of the itinerary for many people over the years, has already begun to attract tourists. Ahead of the festival, the arrival of tourists to Kodaikanal has been increasing for the last two days, said a Maalaimalar report.

To attract more visitors, the authorities have organised various related activities and games like boating, cycling, horse riding, duck hunt, and dog show at Bryant Park. Winners of these contests will be awarded gifts.

This year, the organisers have also planned several cultural events and have asked students from the education institutions in Dindigul district to take part in them. According to the circular sent to the schools and colleges in the district, the students may showcase their talent at different events, especially focussing on Tamil culture, that are organised as part of Kodai Vizha this year.

The heatwave across peninsular India is expected to bring more visitors from other parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states to the cooler climes of the hill station, where the temperature has reduced even further thanks to the sporadic rains.

As per the Madras High Court order, visitors have to obtain e-pass before coming to Kodaikanal. Those who are not able to obtain it in advance may avail the pass at the checkpost before entering the hill station where they will have to register their mobile phone number to get the pass in an instant.

The flower show that is held as part of Kodai Vizha - 2024 was declared open by Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary Apoorva, while Tamil Nadu Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department Secretary K Manivasagan inaugurated the cultural events.

Apart from them, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director C Samayamoorthi, and Horticulture and Plantation Crops Director P Kumaravel Pandian were also present at the inaugural function on Friday morning.