Kodai Vizha 2024: Kodaikanal's annual summer festival to begin May 17

CHENNAI: The 61st 'Kodai Vizha', Kodaikanal's famed flower show festival for the summer is all set to begin tomorrow at Bryant Park.

Millions of flowers in a variety of colors have been arranged at the park, as part of the summer festival.

Many tourists flock to Kodaikanal to witness the annual summer festival. But this time, their numbers are lesser, due to the new e-pass requirement to visit the hill station.

Meanwhile, Kodaikanal has been witnessing rain for the past four days. People have been making the most of the weather by going on boat rides, horseback rides, and cycling trips along riverbanks.