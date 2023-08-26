Kodai land ‘encroached’ by actors surveyed

MADURAI: Officials on Friday inspected lands allegedly encroached by cine actors Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha in parts of Pethuparai village in Kodaikanal, Dindigul district.

Seeking action, few farmers, during the grievances redressal meeting on Monday, claimed that a few portions of poramboke lands at Pethuparai village were encroached by these actors.

Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer R. Raja, when contacted, said the team comprising Village Administrative Officer, Head Surveyor, Town Surveyor and Revenue Inspector measured the lands at two locations at the village and a report would be forwarded to Dindigul Collector.

Local sources said actor Prakash Raj owns a farmhouse on patta land of about seven acres at Barathi Anna Nagar and the actor is said to have laid a concrete road on about four hundred metres replacing the sandy road. As for actor Bobby Simha, a three storeyed building is being constructed at the village. The construction commenced in 2019, was supended during COVID-19 lockdown.

Forest Department sources said a letter was forwarded to the government citing that buildings owned by these actors exist on patta lands and not on forest lands, after inspections. Moreover, Kodaikanal police sources said that the station recently received a post from Bobby Simha that the builder is causing delays in construction.